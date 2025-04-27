Derbyshire police appeal for information after man stabbed in a street attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in a street attack

Officers believe the man was stabbed in Belper Road, Derby, just before 6pm on Saturday 26 April. He then made his way to Duffield Road where he received treatment at the scene for his injuries.

The man, aged in his 30s, sustained non-life threatening wounds to his upper leg and lower back.

Two suspects are described as being white and aged in their mid-30s. One of them was wearing a tracksuit. They fled the scene shortly after the incident and headed in the direction of the Texaco Garage on Duffield Road.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and contact us. They are also keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV footage which covers the area of the incident and has not already spoken to officers.

Information can be passed to the force using the methods below and quoting incident number 25*240252:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.