Derbyshire police appeal for information after man left in hospital with serious injuries
On Saturday (29 June), officers were made aware of a man that had been admitted to hospital, following an incident earlier in the evening.
They are trying to establish details of how the man became injured and we would like anyone who was in or around The Gate Inn pub on King Edward Street, in Shirebrook, on Saturday evening to contact them.
Anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage in the area of Main Street is also asked to get in touch.
If you have any information that could help police with their enquiries, you can get in touch using the following methods and quoting crime reference number 25*377605.
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.