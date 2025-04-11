Derbyshire police appeal for information after fight breaks out at McDonald’s drive-thru
Officers are appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses to two separate incidents that are believed to involve the same individuals.
The first incident took place at Derby’s Wyvern Retail Park McDonald’s drive thru around 4.30pm on Sunday 6 April and saw a man chase another man around the drive thru. Two cars were involved in the incident – one being a red/orange SUV style Peugeot – and the other being a grey Audi A4.
The same two men are then believed to have been involved in a second incident around 10.45am on Tuesday 8 April outside the Leonardo Hotel in Derby city centre.
That incident saw the same two men – along with a woman, fighting in the road, leaving one of the men needing hospital treatment.
Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incidents.
Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses, in particular anyone with dashcam footage that caught either incident on film.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary using any of the below methods including reference 25*202499:
- Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.