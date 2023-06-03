Derbyshire Police appeal for information after emergency organ delivery car hit by a brick – smashing windscreen

The incident happened as the car was driving southbound on the A38 at the Toyota Island, in Derby, at 6pm on Monday 15 May.

Fortunately, the driver, who was making an emergency delivery, was not physically hurt, however, significant damage was caused to the windscreen by the brick which is believed to have been thrown from a bridge above the dual carriageway.

Anyone with information that may be of use to officers is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the following methods, including reference 23*294942: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use their online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

