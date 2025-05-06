Derbyshire Police appeal for information after a man attacked and robbed of valuable Rolex watch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in an underpass and robbed of a valuable Rolex watch

The robbery happened on the canal path between Station Approach and Pride Parkway in Derby between 11pm on Tuesday 29 April and 12.15am on Wednesday 30 April.

The victim was walking along the path when he was approached by an unknown man who started talking with him.

When they arrived at the underpass on the canal path, the man assaulted the victim and then stole his Rolex watch, which is worth a substantial amount of money.

The watch is a Rolex Daytona in two-tone gold and stainless steel with a mother of pearl face and diamond hour markers.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “As part of our appeal for information, we have released a picture of the watch, which is a Rolex Daytona in two-tone gold and stainless steel with a mother of pearl face and diamond hour markers. If anyone has tried to sell you the watch we would like to hear from you.”

“Officers would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Of particular interest is anyone who may have CCTV footage that covers the area of the attack, or anyone who has dashcam footage that may have captured the incident unfolding, and has not already spoken to officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below and please quote incident number 25*246825:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.