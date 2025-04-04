Derbyshire police appeal for helping finding wanted man on the run
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man wanted in connection with an allegation of theft and for recall to prison.
Despite extensive enquiries officers have been unable to trace Michael Booth, who has links to the Spondon and Alvaston areas of Derby as well as Stoke on Trent.
Anyone who has seen the 33-year-old, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000176761:
- Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.