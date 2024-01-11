Derbyshire police appeal for help to trace man after woman sexually assaulted at Christmas party

Officers are appealing for help to find a man who may live in Derbyshire in connection with a sexual assault.

Derbyshire police have appealed for help in finding a man following an assault at The Village Hotel in Chilwell, Nottinghamshire on December 16.

The woman was standing at the bar with a group of her friends when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her. Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called but the suspect had left.

A CCTV image has been released in connection with the incident and it is believed that the man pictured may be from Derbyshire.

Officers from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire are keen to trace the men as investigation continues.

PC Bruce Mather from Nottinghamshire said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim who was trying to enjoy a Christmas party. The behaviour of the man was completely unacceptable and we are determined to track him down.