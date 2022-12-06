News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Police appeal for help to identify owner of two lion statues

Officers are trying to identify the owners of two lion stone statues that were seized from a car in Cheshire.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers believe the two statues may belong to someone in Derbyshire and are asking an owner or anyone with any information to contact them.

The statues may have been stolen anytime before 9.34 pm on Monday, November 21.

Anyone with information, should contact Derbyshire Police via the following methods quoting incident 22000682586:

Facebook – send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – report via Derbyshire Police website or online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website