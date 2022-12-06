Officers believe the two statues may belong to someone in Derbyshire and are asking an owner or anyone with any information to contact them.

The statues may have been stolen anytime before 9.34 pm on Monday, November 21.

Anyone with information, should contact Derbyshire Police via the following methods quoting incident 22000682586:

Officers are trying to identify the owners of two lion stone statues that were seized from a car in Cheshire.

Facebook – send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – report via Derbyshire Police website or online contact form

Phone – call 101

