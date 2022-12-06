Derbyshire Police appeal for help to identify owner of two lion statues
Officers are trying to identify the owners of two lion stone statues that were seized from a car in Cheshire.
Officers believe the two statues may belong to someone in Derbyshire and are asking an owner or anyone with any information to contact them.
The statues may have been stolen anytime before 9.34 pm on Monday, November 21.
Anyone with information, should contact Derbyshire Police via the following methods quoting incident 22000682586:
