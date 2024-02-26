Derbyshire police appeal for help to find yellow Ford Transit van after over £1k cash stolen
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened on Wednesday, February 21 between 11am and 4pm at Flamstead Avenue in Loscoe, when it has been reported that allegedly over £1000 cash along with landscaping materials were stolen from a property.
Officers investigating the incident are trying to track down the occupants of a yellow Ford Transit van which was in the area at the time who may have information which could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises the van, or has any information, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000106674:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.