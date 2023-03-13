News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Police appeal for help to find wanted man – in connection with series of assaults

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in trying to locate Connor Wright who they wish to speak to in connection with a series of assaults.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
6 hours ago - 1 min read

Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate the 28-year-old Connor Wright.

Connor has links to the Sandiacre and Sutton-in Ashfield areas.

Anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he might be, is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 22*677667, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on the Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.