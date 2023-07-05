Derbyshire police appeal for help to find wanted man in connection with alleged grievous bodily harm offence
Francis Cawley has links to Manchester, Liverpool, Wigan, Rochdale, Oldham, and Lancashire. He also has links to Birmingham, Walsall, and Warwickshire.
Anyone who has seen the 28-year-old, or has any knowledge of where he might be, is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 22*595407, on any of the methods below:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.