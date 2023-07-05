News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire police appeal for help to find wanted man in connection with alleged grievous bodily harm offence

Derbyshire police are appealing for help to locate a man who they want to speak to in connection with an alleged offence of grievous bodily harm.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read

Francis Cawley has links to Manchester, Liverpool, Wigan, Rochdale, Oldham, and Lancashire. He also has links to Birmingham, Walsall, and Warwickshire.

Anyone who has seen the 28-year-old, or has any knowledge of where he might be, is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 22*595407, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form or Phone – call 101

Officers are appealing for help to locate a man who they want to speak to in connection with an alleged offence of grievous bodily harm.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.