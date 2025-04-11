Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted for breaching a court order.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite extensive enquiries officers have been unable to locate Mario Gombar, a man wanted for breaching a court order.

Now police have launched an appeal to the public for help to find the 24-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers believe Mario is in the Derby area and has links to the New Normanton.

Despite extensive enquiries officers have been unable to locate Mario Gombar, a man wanted for breaching a court order.

Anyone who has seen the 24-year-old or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods quoting reference 25*150980:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.