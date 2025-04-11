Derbyshire police appeal for help to find wanted man

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Apr 2025, 13:31 BST
Officers are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted for breaching a court order.

Despite extensive enquiries officers have been unable to locate Mario Gombar, a man wanted for breaching a court order.

Now police have launched an appeal to the public for help to find the 24-year-old.

Officers believe Mario is in the Derby area and has links to the New Normanton.

Anyone who has seen the 24-year-old or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods quoting reference 25*150980:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

