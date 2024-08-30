Derbyshire police appeal for help to find man – after allegation of assault
Police are asking for help to trace a man who they would like to speak to about an allegation of assault and breach of a restraining order.
Dale Dexter has links to the Alfreton, Sutton in Ashfield, Mansfield, and Nottingham areas.
Anyone who has seen the 34-year-old is asked to get in contact with police using any of the below methods quoting reference number 24*205858:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.