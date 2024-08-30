Derbyshire police appeal for help to find man – after allegation of assault

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th Aug 2024, 13:30 BST
Dale Dexter has links to the Alfreton, Sutton in Ashfield, Mansfield, and Nottingham areas.Dale Dexter has links to the Alfreton, Sutton in Ashfield, Mansfield, and Nottingham areas.
Dale Dexter has links to the Alfreton, Sutton in Ashfield, Mansfield, and Nottingham areas.
Police are appealing for help to trace a man in connection with an alleged assault.

Police are asking for help to trace a man who they would like to speak to about an allegation of assault and breach of a restraining order.

Dale Dexter has links to the Alfreton, Sutton in Ashfield, Mansfield, and Nottingham areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen the 34-year-old is asked to get in contact with police using any of the below methods quoting reference number 24*205858:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.