Derbyshire police appeal for help identifying man after car-theft burglary raid

The incident occurred at around 2am on 17 December, when a property in Woodcote Way, Littleover, was broken into. A grey Audi A7 was stolen from the drive after the keys were taken from inside the house.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident as he may have information which could help with their investigation.

The car has still not been located and police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen it in the area at the time of the incident.

If you recognise the man, or have any information on the incident, contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*747548:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

1 . Incident Police are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident as he may have information which could help with their investigation. Photo: Derbyshire police