Derbyshire police appeal for help identifying man after beauty and health products stolen from superstore

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 4th Nov 2025, 07:46 GMT
Court - How offenders are sentenced in England and Wales explained in 60 seconds
Derbyshire police are appealing for help identifying a man, after a number of beauty and health products were stolen from the Sainsbury’s superstore in Matlock.

The incident happened when a man selected a number of items including razors, skincare creams, toothbrush heads and make-up products at the store in Cawdor Way and left without paying at about 7.30am on Tuesday, 30 September.

Most Popular

Officers investigating the incident have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who knows who the man is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 25*576002:

The thefts took place at the Cawdor Way Sainsbury's in Matlock at about 7.30am on Tuesday, 30 September.placeholder image
The thefts took place at the Cawdor Way Sainsbury's in Matlock at about 7.30am on Tuesday, 30 September.

Website – Derbyshire police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice