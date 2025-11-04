Derbyshire police appeal for help identifying man after beauty and health products stolen from superstore

Derbyshire police are appealing for help identifying a man, after a number of beauty and health products were stolen from the Sainsbury’s superstore in Matlock.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened when a man selected a number of items including razors, skincare creams, toothbrush heads and make-up products at the store in Cawdor Way and left without paying at about 7.30am on Tuesday, 30 September.

Officers investigating the incident have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who knows who the man is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 25*576002:

The thefts took place at the Cawdor Way Sainsbury's in Matlock at about 7.30am on Tuesday, 30 September.

Website – Derbyshire police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.