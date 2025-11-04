Derbyshire police appeal for help identifying man after beauty and health products stolen from superstore
The incident happened when a man selected a number of items including razors, skincare creams, toothbrush heads and make-up products at the store in Cawdor Way and left without paying at about 7.30am on Tuesday, 30 September.
Officers investigating the incident have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.
Anyone who knows who the man is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 25*576002:
