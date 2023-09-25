Derbyshire police appeal for help, after teenage girl  sexually assualted by man who stopped her and asked for directions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating a serious sexual assault in Chain Lane, Littleover, are appealing for the public’s help as they continue their enquiries.

The incident took place at around midnight on 22 August in Chain Lane, Littleover, and saw the victim, a teenage girl, attacked and sexually assaulted by a man.

The man, who was driving a dark coloured car, had initially asked her for directions to the nearest petrol station before getting out of the car and assaulting her.

Of particular interest are any dark coloured five door cars which appear to have been abandoned in the Littleover or Mickleover area since the incident.

Detectives also want to try and trace an Asian woman who may have been approached by a man driving a dark coloured car on the evening of 21 August asking for directions to a petrol station.

Anyone who is able to assist the investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 23*520464:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101