Derbyshire police are appealing for help tracing a man, after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a bridge.

The incident occurred at around 1am on 15 November when a teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a man on the footbridge, known as the Rainbow Bridge, that crosses St Alkmund’s Way near to the Leonardo Hotel, in Derby.

Police are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident as he may have information which could help with their investigation.

If you recognise him, or were in the area at the time and have any information, dashcam or CCTV footage, contact police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*681312:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.