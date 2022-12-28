Derbyshire Police appeal as man in his 80s dies following road collision
Derbyshire police are keen to speak to witnesses who may have seen a collision between a van and a mobility scooter, after an elderly man has died in a hospital.
Officers were called to Uttoxeter New Road, in Derby, just after 8am on Tuesday, December 13, to reports of a collision involving a silver van and a mobility scooter at a pedestrian crossing near to the Bemrose School.
An 82-year-old man from Derby, who was on the mobility scooter, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital. He died in hospital on Friday, December 23. His family have been made aware and Police said their thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, as well as anyone who may have dashcam footage.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police via the following methods, quoting reference 22000727592:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– report via website or use online contact form; Phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.