The collision happened on Wednesday, April 12, at around 2 pm, between the junction of Wood Road and Matlock Road in Derby. Officers have been following several lines of enquiry since it was reported and are now asking for the public’s help for any further information.

It was reported that a man and a child on an electric scooter collided with another child who was riding their bike along the pavement before riding off. The child, a girl, suffered an injury to the head but it is not believed to be serious.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to get in contact with the force using any of the below methods and quote reference: 23*218850:

