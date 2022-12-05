The westbound side of the dual carriageway on A52 near Derby was closed for six hours after the force was contacted by a driver at 11.10pm on Saturday night on December 3.

When officers arrived at the scene, close to the Victoria Avenue slip road leading to Borrowash, the body of a man in his late teens was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are now appealing for anyone who was driving along the A52 between Derby and junction 25 of the M1 between 10.30pm and 11.15pm, especially those with dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who was driving along the A52 between Derby and junction 25 of the M1 between 10.30pm and 11.15pm, especially those with dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*708796:

Facebook – send a private message to Facebook page

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – report via Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101