Officers want to speak to this woman after the child was assaulted in Derby city centre. The incident happened in St Peter’s Street, Derby, at around 8pm on 6 January. The incident saw a woman punch a child in the stomach. The child was not seriously physically injured.

The woman pictured was in the area at the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to her in relation to the crime. While the CCTV is not of the highest quality it is hoped someone may recognise her clothing..

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of these methods, including reference 24*012104: Website – police have crime reporting tools online; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page or phone 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.