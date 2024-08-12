Derbyshire police have issued an appeal for information after a woman was assaulted in a churchyard.

Derbyshire police appeal after woman assaulted in churchyard
The incident happened in the grounds of St Werburgh’s Church, in Cheapside, Derby, shortly after 4am, on Sunday August 11. A woman had been sitting on a wall when she was approached by a man and assaulted a short time later.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area around that time.
Anyone who can help should contact Derbyshire Constabulary using one of the following methods, quoting incident 156 of August 11: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.