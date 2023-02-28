News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Police appeal after van collides with 13-year-old child in High Peak

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Buxton which left a teenage boy injured.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 11:21am

Police have issued the appeal after a white van mounted the kerb and collided with a 13-year-old child causing injury to their shoulder.

The incident took place on February 13, 2023, at approximately 4pm, on Victoria park road in Fairfield, near the youth centre.

Yesterday officers from Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team appealed to residents for help.

A white van mounted the curb and collided with a 13-year-old child causing injury to their shoulder. The incident took place on February 13, 2023, at approximately 16:05, on Victoria park road in Fairfield, near the youth centre.
Officers urged anyone who has information that can assist with this enquiry, or CCTV footage of the area and at the relevant time, or dash cam footage that may have caught the incident, to contact Derbyshire Constabulary using the methods below and quoting occurrence number 23*97429:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101