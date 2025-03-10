Derbyshire police appeal after three men attacked in early-hours incident

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses after three men were attacked in the early hours of the morning

On Sunday 9 March, between 1am and 1.10am three men were walking along Willows Row, next to Joseph Wright College, in Derby, when they were allegedly approached by a large group of men and assaulted.

The injuries sustained by all three men were not life threatening but all required hospital treatment. Police say they do not have any descriptions of the group of men at this time.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using the following methods and quoting reference number 25*136854.

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.