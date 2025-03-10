Derbyshire police appeal after three men attacked in early-hours incident

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 10th Mar 2025, 07:31 BST
Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses after three men were attacked in the early hours of the morning

On Sunday 9 March, between 1am and 1.10am three men were walking along Willows Row, next to Joseph Wright College, in Derby, when they were allegedly approached by a large group of men and assaulted.

The injuries sustained by all three men were not life threatening but all required hospital treatment. Police say they do not have any descriptions of the group of men at this time.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The injuries sustained by all three men were not life threatening but all required hospital treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using the following methods and quoting reference number 25*136854.

  • Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

