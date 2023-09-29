News you can trust since 1855
Officers are asking for help after a man was robbed of his electric bike by a pair of youths riding on a motorcycle.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 29th Sep 2023, 19:34 BST- 1 min read
The robbery happened in Babington Lane, Derby, at around 3.40 pm on Tuesday, September 26.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was followed by the pair of teenagers from Macklin Street, onto Green Lane in the direction of Milestone House, before he turned onto Babington Lane.

As he reached the pedestrian crossing close to Speedys Wheels and Tyres, the pillion rider, who was wearing a bright yellow helmet, jumped from the bike, and threatened the man with a knife, before stamping on his head leaving him with significant bruising. The pair of youths then rode off on the bikes down Babington Lane towards the city.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward – as well as anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the route the two bikes took before the robbery took place.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 23*598698:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Police are appealing to anyone who has seen the stolen electric bike or was at the area at the time of the incident.
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.