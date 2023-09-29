Derbyshire police appeal after teenager threatens man with knife, before stamping on his head and riding off on his electric bike
The robbery happened in Babington Lane, Derby, at around 3.40 pm on Tuesday, September 26.
The victim, a man in his thirties, was followed by the pair of teenagers from Macklin Street, onto Green Lane in the direction of Milestone House, before he turned onto Babington Lane.
As he reached the pedestrian crossing close to Speedys Wheels and Tyres, the pillion rider, who was wearing a bright yellow helmet, jumped from the bike, and threatened the man with a knife, before stamping on his head leaving him with significant bruising. The pair of youths then rode off on the bikes down Babington Lane towards the city.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward – as well as anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the route the two bikes took before the robbery took place.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 23*598698:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.