Derbyshire police appeal after robber theatens woman and steals mobile phone

Derbyshire police officers investigating a robbery are appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident occurred in Osmaston Road, in Derby, at around 2.30am on 12 December when the victim, a woman in her 20s, was approached by a man who threatened her before stealing her mobile phone.

The offender is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall and of a slim build. He was wearing dark trousers, a dark coloured coat and a face covering.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information.

Officers are keen to speak to the driver of a white car that stopped at the scene to help as they may have information which could help with our investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24000740394:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use our online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.