Derbyshire police appeal after robber pulls out knife demanding cash - and runs away with £5

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery in Pinxton, which saw £5 stolen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred at around 6.25pm on Thursday, January 4 when the victim, a man in his thirties, was approached by another man at the junction of Wharf Road and Alexander Terrace in Pinxton.

The suspect pulled out a knife and demanded he hand over cash – the victim gave him £5 and he left. The victim was not physically hurt during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, and was wearing a yellow coat, red balaclava and black gloves. He was reported to be driving a blue coloured Ford car.

The incident occurred at around 6.25pm on Thursday, January 4 when the victim, a man in his thirties, was approached by another man at the junction of Wharf Road and Alexander Terrace in Pinxton.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident. Of particular interest are any drivers with dashcam that may have captured the incident – as well as anyone with CCTV in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 24*008163:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101.