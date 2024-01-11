Derbyshire police appeal after robber pulls out knife demanding cash - and runs away with £5
The incident occurred at around 6.25pm on Thursday, January 4 when the victim, a man in his thirties, was approached by another man at the junction of Wharf Road and Alexander Terrace in Pinxton.
The suspect pulled out a knife and demanded he hand over cash – the victim gave him £5 and he left. The victim was not physically hurt during the incident.
The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, and was wearing a yellow coat, red balaclava and black gloves. He was reported to be driving a blue coloured Ford car.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident. Of particular interest are any drivers with dashcam that may have captured the incident – as well as anyone with CCTV in the area.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 24*008163:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.