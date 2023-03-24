The incident occurred at 1pm on Mother’s Day, Sunday, March 19 near the Derwent Reservoir, Bamford.

A group of off-road motorbikes collided with a cyclist and then drove off causing the victim substantial injuries including a broken eye socket.

Officers from Buxton SNT have urged anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact the force by calling 101 or using the online contact form and quoting reference number 23*167393.