Derbyshire police appeal after masked men steal high-value metal in Chesterfield raid

Derbyshire police are appealing for information after high-value metal was stolen during a raid on a business in Chesterfield.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Tuesday 25 February when three men got out of a white Peugeot van and forced the gate open at the business site in Broombank Road Trading Estate. They then used a device, thought to be a screwdriver, to start a forklift truck to move the metal from the yard to their van.

A member of staff attempted to stop the men, but they threatened him before leaving in the Peugeot. They are all described as wearing face coverings and gloves.

If you were in the area at the time and have CCTV footage or dash cam that may be of use to the investigation,, or if you have any other information about the incident, please contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 25*113171. You can get in touch via:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.