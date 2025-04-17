Derbyshire Police appeal after man seriously injured in assault outside Chesterfield bar
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derbyshire Police are appealing for help after a man was left with a serious injury in a fight outside a Chesterfield bar.
The incident took place on Saturday 10 August 2024 and since then officers have been working to try and identify those involved – including a previous media appeal.
A new image has recently been received by the force and is now being released to the public.
If you recognise the man then please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 24000476793:
- Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.