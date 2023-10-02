Derbyshire police appeal after collision involving Mercedes left 11-year-old girl with serious injuries
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened in York Road, Church Gresley, on Thursday, August 3, between 7.15pm and 7.30pm.
It involved a collision between a grey Mercedes and an 11-year-old girl who was taken to hospital having suffered a fractured pelvis.
Officers have been following several lines of enquires since this was reported and are now asking the public for help, in particular anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to get in contact with us using any of the below methods and quoting 23*480884:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.