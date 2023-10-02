News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire police appeal after collision involving Mercedes left 11-year-old girl with serious injuries

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Church Gresley that left a child with serious injuries.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
The incident happened in York Road, Church Gresley, on Thursday, August 3, between 7.15pm and 7.30pm.

It involved a collision between a grey Mercedes and an 11-year-old girl who was taken to hospital having suffered a fractured pelvis.

Officers have been following several lines of enquires since this was reported and are now asking the public for help, in particular anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to get in contact with us using any of the below methods and quoting 23*480884:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.