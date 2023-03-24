News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Police appeal after burglaries in Peak District village

Derbyshire Police are appealing for footage following two residential burglaries in a Peak District village.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:13 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:13 GMT

The burglaries happened on Brentwood Close in Bramford, Hope Valley in the early hours of Wednesday, March 22.

Between 1am and 2am three male offenders, all dressed in black and wearing back balaclavas, have gained access to one property and removed items.

Offenders then moved on to the next property where they have been disturbed and fled the area.

They were seen leaving the area just before 2am in a car described as a light-coloured hatchback, possibly a Mazda.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV footage or video doorbell footage capturing any vehicles around the Bamford area at the time to call 101 quoting incident number 23000173153 or 2300017316.