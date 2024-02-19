Derbyshire police appeal after attack leaves woman in critical condition
Officers were called at 1.20am on Sunday morning to a report that a woman had been assaulted at a house in Greenhill Lane, Riddings. At the scene the woman, who is in her 20s, was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
A scene has been put in place and there will remain a police presence in the area throughout today. A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody. The incident is understood to be domestic in nature and the victim and suspect are known to one another.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist in their enquiries. Anyone who has any information is able to contact the incident room directly by visiting this link: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)
Alternatively you can contact Derbyshire Policce using any of the folloeing methods, including reference 61-180224: Website – police have a number of crime reporting tools on their website and you can use their online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the police contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.