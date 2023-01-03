Between 8.30pm on 31 December and 3.30am on January 1, offenders broke into a property in Leabrooks Road in Somercotes and stole items including jewellery, a TV and cash as well as a black 67 plate Mercedes.

At around 5.30am on January 1, an offender entered a property in South Street, Riddings and stole a handbag containing a purse, gift vouchers and jewellery.

The Mercedes is believed to have been used in a number of other burglaries on the same night as well as being seen in the Ashfield area of Nottinghamshire.

