Derbyshire police appal for CCTV footage after spate of new year’s eve break-ins
Police are appealing for information and CCTV footage after a number of burglary raids in the Amber Valley area on New Year’s Eve.
Between 8.30pm on 31 December and 3.30am on January 1, offenders broke into a property in Leabrooks Road in Somercotes and stole items including jewellery, a TV and cash as well as a black 67 plate Mercedes.
At around 5.30am on January 1, an offender entered a property in South Street, Riddings and stole a handbag containing a purse, gift vouchers and jewellery.
The Mercedes is believed to have been used in a number of other burglaries on the same night as well as being seen in the Ashfield area of Nottinghamshire.
The vehicle was later found abandoned and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen it in the Somercotes and Riddings area overnight on 31 December/ 1 January. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting reference 23*517