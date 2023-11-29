A Derbyshire pervert asked a police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl to watch him masturbate in a video call after meeting her online, a court heard.

Matthew Mallin, 45, met the online decoy named “Ava” on the Kick chat platform before suggesting they start talking on Whatsapp.

Derby Crown Court heard the Ilkeston man later asked the online persona for her “bra size”, adding “you gonna show me your t**s?”

Prosecutor Daniel Scothern said Mallin then announced he was going to masturbate.

Mr Scothern added: “He suggested she could watch by participating in a video call.”

However, the court heard the decoy did not answer the Whatsapp call, saying her “mum had just come home”.

Following the conversation Mallin was arrested on January 5 and his phone was seized.

Mallin, who had no previous convictions, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause a child to look at an image of sexual activity and possession of class C and B drugs.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told him: “You have never been in trouble before – you were engaging in disgusting conversations with somebody you thought was a 14-year-old girl.

"Happily it was not a 14-year-old girl but you didn’t know that.

"I’ve read a lot about you in a pre-sentence report and I’ve read about what was happening in your life at the time.

"The amount you were drinking and why you were drinking.

"Clearly you found solace in drink and I have no doubt that led you into delving into the internet and finding gratification in this way.

"The good thing is you've started to come to terms with it.”

The judge, noting there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in Mallin’s case, suspended a nine-month jail term for 18 months.

Mallin, of Milton Street, Cotmanhay, Ilkeston, was also handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.