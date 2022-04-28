Derbyshire pervert asked an undercover cop what “she” was wearing

Luke Barrett, 35, was subject of a sexual harm prevention order at the time - having previously been caught with indecent and extreme pornographic images.

Derby Crown Court heard even though the officer made it clear the decoy character was a young teen he “repeatedly asked her to send pictures and asked her what she was wearing”.

Julia King, prosecuting, said Barrett also asked the officer - who he believed was 13 - about “breast development” and if she had “pubic hair”.

Barrett was arrested on April 17 last year and is understood to have committed the offence between April 13 and April 15.

The court heard police investigations revealed Barrett had also successfully communicated with a real child while on his order - although officers had been unable to trace the child.

He was also found with seven indecent images of children.

Jeremy Janes, defending Barrett, said his client suffered with a learning difficulty.

He added that the defendant also “struggled” with his physical appearance and how he was “perceived” by others.

He added: “He was a late starter at 31 to sexual relationships and has struggled with all that goes with it.”

Mr James said Barrett committed the offence following the break-up of a relationship.

The court heard at the time that Barrett was handed his sexual harm prevention order “the true extent of his learning difficulties had not been identified”.

Barrett, of Waterloo Close, Alfreton, admitted attempting to engage with sexual communication with a child, making an indecent photograph of a child and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Recorder Michael Auty QC adjourned his sentence pending a report by probation.

He told Barrett: “There will be members of the public who will say you should be immediately sent to prison.

“I am hoping to put a package together that might prevent any repetition of this.

“I recognise that during the last community order the true extent of your difficulties had not been properly assessed.

“You’ve kept out of trouble for a year now - if I can do something more positive than simply lock you up then I’m prepared to in the hope of preventing any children out there from suffering.”

Barrett will be sentenced in May.