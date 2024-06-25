Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates:

Paul Crawshaw, 58, of Salisbury Drive, Midway, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the rider of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £592 fine, £237 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Zain Iftekhar, 19, of Netherclose Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely being 51 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £323 fine, £129 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Gursewak Singh, 30, of Holly Road, Swadlincote: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the rider of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £472 fine, £189 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

Daniel Robinson, 30, of Riber Avenue, Somercotes: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £253 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Krzysztof Tyranski, 43, of Cotton Lan, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Haleem Bostan, 48, of Morton Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £40 fine.

Philip Hutchinson, 52, of Ashbourne Road, Mackworth: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 fine.

Liza Maddocks, 45, of Reservoir Road, Whaley Bridge: Guilty of driving uninsured. Case adjourned.

Vasile-Danile Diaconu, 37, of Shaws Green, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 16 weeks jail suspended for 12 months and £60 costs.

Jared Harrison, 25, of Burnside Street, Alvaston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £750 fine.

Winstone Grey, 62, of Madeley Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Case adjourned.

Matty Matthews, 39, of Chaseclkiffe Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine and £85 costs.