Derbyshire pensioner calls for police station reception desks to be reinstated

A Derbyshire pensioner is calling on police bosses to reinstate staffed reception desks at police stations to encourage more crime reporting.

Martin Wilcock, 71, of says since unformed reception staff were cut at smaller police stations such as his own in Barlow older people are put off by lengthy on-hold calls to 101 or police website contact forms.

The former environmental health officer says the cost-cutting exercise – brought in during the last decade is “counter-productive”, leading to less crime reports from the public. In 2021 Martin, of Barlow wrote to Police Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster about the issue, having been unable to report an abandoned car over the phone.

However he received a reply that it was not “cost-effective” to have uniformed officers staffing station reception desks. He said: “I worked in environmental health for years and we always had a reception – the general public always want to come in and talk to somebody.

Dronfield Police Station - one of many across the country with no staffed reception desk

"We even had someone come in on Christmas Eve come in with a blocked drain. You don’t need a uniformed officer, you could have a civilian for a much lower cost. If people could report concerns or suspicions more easily a lot of the most serious crimes might not escalate.

"Reporting things over the phone you get put on hold and people give up – you can be on the phone all day just listening to recorded messages. I think just for the sake of a civilian employee – not just in Dronfield and Derbyshire but the whole of the country – it’s just something that should be addressed."

Martin describes the police’s current crime reporting system as a “one size fits all” approach, leaving older people who lack computer skills unable to provide useful intelligence through, for example, police website contact forms.

He said: “There are various alternatives here and having a staffed counter at a police station is probably a good idea. I can’t see how much the police would have saved by cutting counter staff and it’s just reassuring to a lot of people to know that if you have an issue you don’t feel comfortable with over the phone or you can’t get through, you can nip round to a police station.”

Responding to Martin’s comments, PCC Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts said in December the force processed less than 200 incidents across the three enquiry offices in comparison to the 37,554 contacts made through other means during the same time frame.

She added: “This is an issue many organisations are facing as more and more people turn to alternative ways to contact them instead of in person. In Derbyshire we have enquiry offices open to the public in Chesterfield, Buxton and Derby and there are bright yellow ‘contact phones’ with direct access to the police call handling centre outside every police station.

“People can, and do, contact the force online and via social media but the preferred method for most people via telephone to 101. That’s why my budget has enabled investment in new technology to continue to further reduce 101 call waiting times. I would really like to enable everything that the public wants to see, but in these very tough financial times we have to take a pragmatic approach and do the very best we can with the resources available to us.”