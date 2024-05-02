Derbyshire pair charged with six counts of burglary and nine counts of fraud by false representation

Two people have been charged in connection with a number of burglaries in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd May 2024, 10:59 BST
Ashley Colbert and Laura Saxon were arrested on April 26 and subsequently each charged with six counts of burglary and nine counts of fraud by false representation.

The charges relate to burglaries across Derby – taking place on Hakwe Street, Campion Street, Surrey Street, Frederick Street and Langley Street between April 14 and April 26.

The pair appeared in court this week and their case was adjourned.

Colbert, 42, and Saxon, 31, both of Bass Street, Derby, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 29. The case was adjourned to a future date and they were both remanded in custody.