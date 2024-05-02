Derbyshire pair charged with six counts of burglary and nine counts of fraud by false representation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashley Colbert and Laura Saxon were arrested on April 26 and subsequently each charged with six counts of burglary and nine counts of fraud by false representation.

The charges relate to burglaries across Derby – taking place on Hakwe Street, Campion Street, Surrey Street, Frederick Street and Langley Street between April 14 and April 26.

The pair appeared in court this week and their case was adjourned.