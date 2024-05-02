Derbyshire pair charged with six counts of burglary and nine counts of fraud by false representation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ashley Colbert and Laura Saxon were arrested on April 26 and subsequently each charged with six counts of burglary and nine counts of fraud by false representation.
The charges relate to burglaries across Derby – taking place on Hakwe Street, Campion Street, Surrey Street, Frederick Street and Langley Street between April 14 and April 26.
Colbert, 42, and Saxon, 31, both of Bass Street, Derby, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 29. The case was adjourned to a future date and they were both remanded in custody.