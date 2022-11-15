News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire pair charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals – after police recovered 17 dogs from property

Two people have been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals after police recovered more than 20 pets from a Derbyshire property.

By Tom Hardwick
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

On September 29 2022, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team seized 17 dogs, two ferrets and two rabbits under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The team has confirmed that Brian Birch and Kayleigh Iles of Ash Grove, Shirebrook have been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Police recovered more than 20 animals from the Shirebrook address.

An SNT spokesperson added that Birch, 29 and Iles, 28, have both been summonsed to court.