Derbyshire pair charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals – after police recovered 17 dogs from property
Two people have been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals after police recovered more than 20 pets from a Derbyshire property.
On September 29 2022, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team seized 17 dogs, two ferrets and two rabbits under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
The team has confirmed that Brian Birch and Kayleigh Iles of Ash Grove, Shirebrook have been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
An SNT spokesperson added that Birch, 29 and Iles, 28, have both been summonsed to court.