Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam Hubbard had sent the girl a friend request on the Kik messaging app and began speaking to her on June 14. Despite the girl making it clear how young she was, the 38-year-old sent her his number before using WhatsApp to send her explicit pictures of himself and encouraged her to do the same.

Just two days later he arranged for the pair to meet at Belper train station – close to his home in the town – and quizzed her about taking the morning after pill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But unbeknownst to Hubbard he was actually talking to a police officer posing as a child. Officers arrested him on June 16 as he made his way to the train station to meet the girl. They seized his phone, finding the online chats that he had with the girl.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Hubbard, 38, was jailed for four years and signed the sex offenders register for life.

After being charged Hubbard appeared at Derby Crown Court in July where he admitted four charges – attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act, arranging to facilitate communication with a child for the commission of a sexual act, and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

On Tuesday, September 26, he appeared at the same court where he was jailed for four years. He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must sign the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Sergeant Tom Burton, from Derbyshire Constabulary’s Protecting Children Online Team, said: “Adam Hubbard is a dangerous, predatory individual who firmly believed that he was meeting a child on that June morning. He targeted what he understood to be a 12-year-old girl sending her sexually explicit images and videos of himself within a matter of hours of beginning to talk to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The only saving grace in this case is that he was in fact talking to a police officer and we were able to arrest, charge and remand him so he could not pose a danger to any other children. Forces across the country work 365 days a year to proactively target offenders like Hubbard who pose a real and serious danger to children.”