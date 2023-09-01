Derbyshire paedophile is jailed over child sex attack
A paedophile who sexually assaulted a child and forced them to watch sexual acts has been jailed.
By Oliver McManus
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 14:03 BST
Liam Simpson, who is aged 26, and whose address was given as Highland Close, in Buxton, has appeared before Manchester Minshull Street crown court for sentencing.
He had been found guilty of four charges - including sexual activity with a child, and causing a child to watch sexual acts.
Simpson was jailed for a total of three years for the offences, which took place between December 2021 and June 2022.