Derbyshire offenders in court: from Chesterfield to Heanor, Ilkeston and Derby
Here are some of the latest court outcomes handed down by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates
Shane Bennett, 40, of Fairfield Road, Chesterfield: case reopened following conviction for driving with no insurance and unsecured passengers. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
Dean Pinder, 33, of Baycliff Drive, Chesterfield: admitted failure to comply with terms of community order for unpaid work. Ordered to pay fine of £40, court costs £60, and meet work requirements.
Benjamin Bamford, 38, of Hilltop Road, Old Whittington: pleaded guilty to using mobile phone while driving without insurance. Ordered to pay £323, victim services surcharge £129, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
Macauley Begg, 27, of Derby Road, Chesterfield: admitted failure to comply with supervision order after release from prison. Committed to prison for two weeks.
Graham Raynor, 59, of Chester Street, Chesterfield: admitted failure to comply with terms of suspended sentence. Ordered to abstain from alcohol for 90 days and submit to monitoring.
Ryan Aitken, 29, or Ray Street, Heanor: pleaded guilty to driving 38mph on 30mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £34, court costs, £110; three points on driving record.
Brett Beresford, 27, of Fairfield Road, Buxton: case reopened following conviction for failing to provide information on driver’s identity. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
Joseph Turner, 23, of Bowling Green Lane, Chapel-en-le-Frith: admitted failure to comply with terms of community order for unpaid work. Ordered to pay fine of £100, court costs £60.
Peter Cox, 75, of Thornsett Hey Farm, Birch Vale: guilty of driving 36mph on 30mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £60, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; three points on driving record.
Richard Lyon, 37, of Awsworth Road, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to driving 38mph on 30mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £192, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; three points on record.
Gary Vivers, 63, of Cedar Grove, Swadlincote: pleaded guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to protected animals. Committed to prison for ten weeks suspended for 18 months; ordered to pay victim services surcharge £128, court costs £3,000; disqualified from keeping pets for five years.
Gillian Clarke, 61, of Cedar Grove, Swadlincote: guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to protected animals. Ordered to pay fine of £625, victim services surcharge £63, court costs £1,000; disqualified from keeping pets for two years.
Steve Alan Atkin, 65, of Crown Mews, Derby: pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to protected animal. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months; ordered to pay victim services surcharge of £128, court costs £300; disqualified from owning pet for ten years.
Ellie Tift, 67, of Crown Mews, Derby: pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to protected animal. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months; ordered to pay victim services surcharge of £128, court costs £300; disqualified from owning pet for ten years.
Greg Stevenson, 37, of Ashworth Avenue, Derby: pleaded guilty to disposing of controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution or harm to human health. Ordered to pay costs of £100; benefit deduction of £100.
Raheel Hussain, 26, of Palmerston Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving at 76mph on 50mph road. Ordered to pay fine of £380, victim services surcharge £38, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
Jonathon Hogarth, 24, of Porters Lane, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Ordered to pay fine of £293, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £85; five points on driving record.
Jessica Deas, 46, of Southgate Close, Derby: guilty of failing to provide information on driver’s identity. Ordered to pay fine of £623, victim services surcharge £62, court costs £85; six points on driving record.
Sadarat Lal Mahmad, 22, of St Chads Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence for motor vehicle of that class. Ordered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £24, court costs £85; three points on driving record.