Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Ripley, Ilkeston and Derby
Paul Hambling, 48, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall: Guilty of unlawfully taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Handed 12-month conditional discharge and 12-month driving ban.
Ben Coupe, 28, of Queen Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 100 hours’ unpaid work.
Sydney Harper, 20, of Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 costs.
Slavomir Gazi, 41, of Violet Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Rodrigo Gomes-Gregorio, 23, of Railway Terrace, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Ordered to pay £60 costs.
Lee Harper, 42, of Wiltshire Road, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection notice. Handed 28-day domestic violence protection order.
Cameron Sharp, 23, of Pingreaves Drive, Chellaston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed eight-week curfew and £60 costs.
Joshua Fournillier, 29, of Normanton Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £40 fine.
Gareth Lawton, 43, of Sharman Close, Apperknowle: Made the subject of a 27-day interim stalking protection order.
Matthew Leese, 51, of Nottingham Road, Ripley East: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Kadeem Haughey, 28, of Little Hallam Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Jason Dolman, 45, of Horse Chestnut Close, Newhall, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £115 fine, £46 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Nicholas Matthews, 59, of Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Christopher Johnson, 40, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £100 fine.