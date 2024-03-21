Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leonie Brooks, 28, of Bromley Court, Southgate Way, Barrow Hill: Guilty of failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Universal Credit. Handed a 12-month mental health treatment requirement, a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £75 fine and £114 victim surcharge.

Peter Horvat, 18, of Wisgreaves Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Handed 12-month driving ban, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.

Miroslav Mital, 33, of Loudon Street, Derby: Guilty of driving with two children not wearing seatbelts. Handed three penalty points, £90 fine, £36 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Lee Tompkinson, 28, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Case adjourned.

Vozerk Akman, 27, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Case adjourned.

Hazeldene Stores, of Green Lane, Ilkeston: Guilty of selling alcohol to a person under the age of 18 - namely 15 years old. Handed £500 fine and £200 victim surcharge.

Scott Adams, 55, of Town Street, Pinxton: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 14 days.

Peter Green, 54, of Kingsclere Avenue, Derby: Guilty of overtaking on a pelican crossing. Handed three penalty points, £85 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Samuel Leedham, 29, of Gateway Court, Matlock: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 20 weeks.

Brian Smedley, 43, of Duke Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £80 fine.