Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Derby, High Peak and Ilkeston

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.

By Ben McVay
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:44 BST- 2 min read

Donna Lloyd, 49, of Hayfield Road, New Mills: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £310 court costs.

Jan Makula, 20, of Grove Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £192 fine, £77 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Katherine Maskell, 78, of Meadowhill Road, Hasland: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £44 court costs.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates
Ioan Romanici, 41, of Coleraine Close, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £1,350 fine, £540 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Susannah Wheeler, 48, Primrose Lane, Glossop: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £153 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.

Edward Casey, 27, of Eberneza Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal - namely a dog. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Zahir Rafiq, 45, of Upper Bainbridge Street, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured and with a faulty brake light. Handed £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Russell Thornton, 35, of Backsitwell Street, Derby: Guilty of dumping waste. Handed £2,000 fine, £190 victim surcharge and £1,055.52 court costs.

Amanda Brookes, 50, of Amber Street, Allenton, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £120.

Ian Crookes, 60, of Boughton Lane, Clowne, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order. Handed £120 fine and £60 costs.

Jardslaw Rola, 30, of Swinburne Street, Derby: Guilty of committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 10 weeks.

Nicola Ward, 47, of Gooseberry Grove, Mickleover: guilty of driving while banned and with no insurance. Handed five-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Liane Winters, 42, of Draycott Road, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban.

Richard Bartlam, 43, of Bailey Avenue, Overseal: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £975 fine, £390 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Steve Green, 35, of Boulton Lane, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Chad Hollis, 27, of Elmsleigh Drive, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed nine-month driving ban, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Joshua Parlato, 28, of Dorset Street, Chaddesden: Guilty of driving uninsured and unlicensed. Handed 12-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Darren Walker, 56, of Roosevelt Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour - while unlicensed. Handed three penalty points, £300 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.