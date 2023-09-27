Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Melissa Earley, 35, of Kensal Rise, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £79 fine and £22 victim surcharge.

Lukas Horvat, 23, of Balfour Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed 12-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Christopher Leake, 32, of Church Street, Eckington: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £450 fine, £180 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Gavin Woolley, 46, of Hayfield Close, Staveley: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Roman Gabor, 50, of Brighton Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence and driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 52 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

David Goodwin, 38, of Shakespeare Street, Grassmoor: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £369 fine, £148 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Sharon Johal, 47, of Wintergreen Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed 21-day driving ban, £123 fine, £49 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Tristanjit Malhi, 51, of Keats Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

JHI Mark Proctor, 34, of Breach Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £240 fine, £96 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Dale Rai, 30, of East Crescent, Duckmanton: Guilty of failing to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Lauren Redmond, 33, of Manor Road, Brimington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £83 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Darren Sidwells, 47, of Warren Hill, Newhall, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.

Ian Hicks, 65, of Rock Terrace, Fly Hill, Bakewell: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Usman Azhar, 31, of Loudon Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £180 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £250 court costs.

Kevin Brown, 54, of Serina Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £270 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £250 court costs.

Craig Faulkner, 51, of Challis Avenue, Chaddesden: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £134 fine, £85 victim surcharge and £54 court costs.

Christine Lloyd, 76, of Station Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £141 court costs.

Stefanos Constantinou, 43, of Market Place, Wirksworth: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £600 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £250 court costs.

Daniil Khazov, 27, of Sterling Close, Denby: Guilty of throwing a cigarette. Discharged conditionally for six months, handed £22 victim surcharge and £75 court costs.

Wendy Robinson, 57, of Church Street, Coton in the Elms, Swadlincote: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 38 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Ali Akar, 51, of Highfield Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour. Handed £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Jiri Gaz, 61, of Violet Street, Derby: Guilty of dumping a large fabric armchair. Handed £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £287 court costs.

Alexander Graves, 61, of West Avenue, Derby: Made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Wayne Spellman, 43, of Uttoxeter Road, Derby: Made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Laken Archer, 35, of St Thomas Road, Normanton: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £40 fine and £20 court costs.

Ben Murphy, 23, of Burlow Road, Harpur Hill, Buxton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £80 fine and £60 court costs.

Jack O’Neill, 26, of High Street West, Glossop: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 130 hours’ unpaid work and £60 costs.

Ashley Pickering, 27, of Gloucester Road, Stonegravels: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months, handed 190 hours’ unpaid work and £60 costs.

Treena Russell, 41, of Beaufort Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £120 fine and £60 court costs.

Jaheim Steadman, 20, of Crewe Street, Normanton, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 20 weeks.

Asa Wightman, 35, of Colliery Road, Pinxton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 fine and £60 court costs.