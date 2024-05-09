Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Bakewell, Ashbourne and Derby
Scott Mouser, 36, of Young Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £50 fine.
Anthony Bowmer, 31, of Morestone Lane, Youlgrave: Guilty of failing to comply with notification requirements as defined by the Sexual Offences Act 2003. Case sent to Derby Crown Court for sentence.
Tarzan Marolicaru, 23, of Kedleston Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Jamie Chadwick, 30, of Corbel Close, Oakwood, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Lee Ronchi, 29, of Nerissa Close, Derby city: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £203 fine, £81 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Mark Chapman, 49, of Church Lane, Kirk Langley, Ashbourne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 47 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Wioletta Wiechcinska, 34, of Houfton Road, Bolsover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban, £146 fine, £58 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Scott Stevens, 34, of Vicarage Road, Mickleover: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £100 fine and £85 court costs.
Abraham Olakunle, 49, of Grange Street, Derby: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for seven days.
Giles Burnley, 49, of Wolfa Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for seven days.
Scott Stevens, 34, of Vicarage Road, Mickleover: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for four weeks.