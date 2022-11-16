Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Shirebrook, Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston, Matlock and High Peak

Ronnie Knowles, 24, of Rodgers Lane, Alfreton: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed 18-month restraining order, 150 hours unpaid work, £500 compensation, £95 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.

Andrew Cauldwell, 42, of Poolsbrook Road, Duckmanton: Guilty of driving uninsured, failing to stop and report an accident. Handed £700 fine, £85 court costs and eight penalty points.

David Evans, 43, of North Crescent, Duckmanton: Guilty of interfering with a vehicle. Handed 12-month driving ban, £150 fine, £60 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Daniel Sheerin, 26, of Hoptonwood Close, Middleton by Wirksworth: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £310 fine, £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Andrew Coope, 47, of High Street, Stonebroom: Made subject of an interim stalking protection order.

Brian Armstrong, 65, of Wheeldon Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 24 weeks.

Paul Booth, 40, of Prospect Street, Alfreton: Guilty of driving without due care and attention, uninsured and unlicensed. Handed six penalty points, £369 fine, £85 costs and £37 victim surcharge.

Robert Askew, 46, of Sandham Lane, Ripley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £76 fine, £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Philip Rose, 68, of Highfield Drive, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to ensure products such as toys and electrical goods complied with safety regulations. Handed four-month curfew, £10,350 fine and £95 victim surcharge.

Simon Clifton, 47, of Church Street, Bonsall: Guilty of driving without a seatbelt while carrying a passenger who was also not wearing a seatbet. Handed £233 fine, £90 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Michelle Love, 39, of Derby Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £300 fine, £90 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

Kieran Watts, 25, of Park Terrace, Darley Dale: Guilty of driving without due care and attention with a worn tyre. Handed £440 fine, £620 court costs, £44 victim surcharge and six penalty points.

Luke Easom, 33, of Bonds Close, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Johnathan Brindley, 43, of Station Road, Bakewell: Guilty of arson. Handed 120 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £390 compensation, £300 court costs and £95 victim surcharge.

Elisha Martin, 25, of Vale Drive, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 61 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £369 fine, £110 costs and £37 victim surcharge.

Benjamin Barton, 40, of Milward Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £1,084 fine, £110 costs and £108 victim surcharge.

Liam Kirkland, 28, of Peveril Road, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge £110 court costs and six penalty points.

David Newton, 51, of Uplands Road, Glossop: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban and £34 victim surcharge.

Lianne Barron, 44, of Mercaston Close, Holme Hall: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 22 weeks.

Daniel Askew, 28 of Hardy Street, Alfreton: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Eden Stratford, 27, of Sims Croft, Old Whittington: Guilty of dangerous driving, criminal damage and failing to stop. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Sam Hancock, 24, of Creswell Road, Clowne: Guilty of driving while disqualified and uninsured and failing to provide a specimen. Handed six weeks jail suspended for 12 months, 10 rehabilitation activity days, 100 hours unpaid work and a four-year driving ban. Ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

