Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Shirebrook, Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston and Derby
Ian Martin, 63, of Victoria Street, Ripley: Guilty of claiming universal credit while in receipt of an occupational pension. Handed £500 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £135 court costs.
Benjamin Ripley, 30, of Thanet Street, Clay Cross: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £405 fine, £162 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.
Simon Bond, 52, of Penn Lane, Melbourne: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six-month driving ban, £460 fine, £184 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.
Sean Thomas, 38, of Brookhouse Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.
Gary Thompson, 44, of Sedgemoor Close, Loundsley Green: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Aneta Ginova, 25, of Church Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to secure authorised transfer of household waste. Handed 12-month conditional discharge, £26 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Hubert Wypasek, 25, of Beaufort Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 16 weeks jail suspended for 12 months and £60 costs.
Ioana Gogolan, 23, of Stepping Lane, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.
Steven Lewis, 60, of Louvain Road, Derby: Guilty of driving while not wearing an adult seatbelt. Handed £66 fine and £26 victim surcharge.
Joe Connolly, 36, of Middleton Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 30 miles per hour – namely 35 miles per hour. Handed two-month driving ban, £141 fine, £56 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Daniel Robinson, 29, of Riber Avenue, Somercotes: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six-month driving ban, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Nicholas Ruddock, 36, of Miller Drive, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £384 fine, £154 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Mark Hazlehurst, 37, of Sycamore Road, Brimington: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £307 fine, £123 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
James Woolley, 44, of Burton Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order to continue.
Rebecca Hallas, 44, of Victoria Street, Shirebrook: Guilty of possession of cocaine. Handed 12-month conditional discharge, £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.